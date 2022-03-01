‘Love Is Blind’: Shayne Has Public Message for Natalie After Dramatic Season Finale

Shayne Jansen has some words for Natalie Lee following the dramatic conclusion of Love is Blind Season 2. On Instagram, Shayne penned a lengthy message to Natalie in which he reflected on their relationship. As those who have watched the finale know, Shayne and Natalie’s relationship status was left up in the air after she ended up deciding not to say “I do” to him at the altar.

Shayne began by writing that he’ll never forget the journey that he and Natalie have been on since finding love in the pods. He reflected on that period as the “best time of my life” and added that he would do the whole process over again if it meant that he and Natalie could form their connection. The Love is Blind star then reflected on the beginning of their relationship and how they spent time together away from the cameras.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cafa5eUF147/

“From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park,” Shayne wrote. “You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man.” He continued to say that after reflecting on some of the more dramatic moments within their relationship, he is “remorseful” over his actions. Shayne continued to write that “all I can do is learn from them to be a better man. I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible.”

Shayne did not express whether he and Natalie are still together after the finale. He wrote that he’s unsure of what the next steps will be for them, but, regardless, he will “never stop loving” Natalie. In response to his post, Natalie took to the comments section to write, “You are a better man” along with a red heart emoji.

The Netflix personality ended his message by putting another rumor to rest, this one concerning his relationship with fellow Love is Blind star Shaina Hurley. Shayne wrote that he and Shaina are simply “cordial” and that they have hung out a few times with others, including Natalie, present. But, he closed the door on any kind of romantic reconciliation, adding that they will “never” be in that space again. While Shayne and Shaina formed a strong bond in the pods, he ultimately decided to propose to and pursue a relationship with Natalie. As for Shaina, she accepted a proposal from Kyle Abrams. However, the two later ended things after realizing that they had a major difference of opinion when it came to religion.