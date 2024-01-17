'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Cast Revealed Ahead of Premiere

Love is Blind Season 6 is finally almost here, and the new cast has been revealed. The upcoming season of the Netflix dating series will once again put a group of guys and gals into pods as they go on dates as they try to find "The One," sight unseen. The lucky ones who do leave the pods with a fiancé are then whisked away to their honeymoon to spend time with each other, getting to know each other more, and seeing if there is any physical connection between them.

After the honeymoon, they spend time together in the real world in their own apartment in the few weeks leading up to the wedding, where they will either prove that love is truly blind or leave the altar empty-handed. The previous seasons have been filled with both love and drama, and Season 6 will surely pack it all in as well.

According to Deadline, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return to host, even following a petition wanting them fired after the Season 4 reunion debacle. As for the romantic hopefuls themselves, Netflix released a helpful video to introduce viewers to the new pod squad, where they explained why they signed up for Love is Blind and the hope they have in the experiment. They also get pretty candid with their background, proving that they are baring it all on Season 6, no matter how emotional.

Similar to previous seasons, new episodes of Love is Blind will drop weekly in batches. As previously announced, Love is Blind Season 6 will premiere on Feb. 14 for Valentine's Day, with the first six episodes. Episodes 7-9 will premiere the following week on Feb. 21, with Episodes 10-11 dropping on Feb. 28. The finale will premiere on Mar. 6. Fans should expect a normal, pre-recorded reunion episode at the end of the season, as opposed to the live reunion mess for Season 4. Season 5 did go back to the normal pre-recorded reunion, and there's no indication that Netflix will try out the live reunion again.

Love is Blind has also been renewed for a seventh season, so after Season 6 comes to an end, fans will be able to look forward to even more. However, it might be best to just think about Season 6 for now, especially since it is so close. While it will be hard to match the magic that Love is Blind Season 1 had with Lauren and Cameron, it will surely be interesting to see who will find each other in the pods and who will say "I do" or "I don't." Tune in to the Season 6 premiere of Love is Blind on Wednesday, Feb. 14 on Netflix.