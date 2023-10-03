'Love Is Blind': Uche Reveals What Really Happened With Lydia and Aaliyah

Love Is Blind Season 5 star Uche is coming out with new claims about what REALLY happened with Aaliyah and Lydia - and it's way different than what we've seen so far.

Love Is Blind Season 5 is a hot mess, and no mess is hotter than the Uche/Aaliyah/Lydia….love triangle? Is it really a love triangle if the two people hate each other and the other just deeply wants to be excluded from the narrative? We ended episode 7 of Love Is Blind with none of these people together and Lydia storming off and seemingly scaring this gentleman right here, sorry sir, but Uche has taken the drama to social media as he tells us what he says is the real truth about what went down both in and out of the pods. So let's hear him out — I've got the latest social media drama from Season 5 of Love Is Blind!

If you've missed the start of the Love Is Blind season so far, what you need to know is that Aaliyah and Uche were vibing in the pods until she learned that Uche and her bestie in the pods, Lydia, had dated before this whole experiment – and they were both being pretty sketchy about it. So when Uche went to propose to Aaliyah, he learned she wasn't there – she left the whole show! she said I'm not getting into this mess, and for that, we gotta love her.

In the latest batch of episodes, Aaliyah agrees to meet up with Uche to discuss their sudden split – and despite Uche's manilla folder of EVIDENCE that Lydia is a crazy stalker who sends him pictures of his house with the text "I see you," Aaliyah doesn't bite. She would be willing to give things another try though – but Uche launches into a monologue about how if she leaves when things get tough, they shouldn't be together.

Or does he? Because post-show Uche says things went down quite differently. In an Instagram Q&A the other day, the attorney claimed that the "it's over between us" quote is a post-production sound byte and that at lunch, "we both forgave each other, we held hands and shared our first kiss. Then we agreed to date outside of the show." Asked about where he and Aaliyah stand now, he wrote simply, "We're on good terms." I'd love to get Aaliyah's view on this, it seems VERY different than what we saw.

Uche also opens up about the whole Lydia of it all after the confrontation they had at the reunion party, you know, the one where he called her basically a stalker for snooping and watching his friend's Instagram stories, while Lydia reveals Uche slept with someone else while they were together.

And the pieces start to fall together. Or do they? Asked about Lydia's cheating allegations, Uche says he and Lydia were never exclusively dating and that if they were, Lydia would have disclosed him as a recent relationship during casting and they wouldn't have made it on the show.

He also doubled down on saying Lydia actually applied to be on the show BECAUSE of him, saying it's 100% confirmed and that he would speak more on that later. Meanwhile, we have Milton – sweet Milton – caught up in all of this.

This season is a mess – and I love to watch it. Do you believe Uche's side of the story? Let me know in the comments!