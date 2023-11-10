Lauren Speed-Hamilton Talks Success Post-Love Is Blind, Anniversary Plans with Cameron (Exclusive)

Lauren Speed-Hamilton is leading in the fast lane. The reality TV star has expanded her brand, leveraging her talents as a content creator, podcaster (as host of Netflix's podcast We Have the Receipts), and CEO of The Speed Brand, a renowned creative multimedia company in Atlanta that supports artists through digital marketing, and various forms of social media.

It all began when Love Is Blind launched her and fellow cast member, now-husband Cameron Hamilton, into the stratosphere as the show's fan-favorite couple. Even five seasons in, Speed-Hamilton told PopCulture that the couple is still popular, largely due to the relatability of their relationship. "I feel like people really feel like it's a breath of fresh air to see people be themselves," she said. "I mean, as crazy as that sounds, just organically themselves, organically in love, and not trying to do too much over that."

"I think the thing about Cameron and me is that we just live our love out loud, which I like to say, and I think that that's refreshing to a lot of people, especially in coming from a reality TV kind of space, because if you do see that, usually it's not a longevity type of thing," Speed-Hamilton continued. "But I think that that really has a lot to do with our popularity. At least that's what our audience tells us is refreshing, and they're inspired just to see real true love from people."

Speed-Hamilton can also add "author" to her list of titles, co-writing Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way with Cameron. The book looks inside the Hamiltons' whirlwind courtship, straight from the couple themselves. The Netflix star said working on the book was "such a crazy, unorthodox process" but "that even before the show came out, me and Cameron, like, nobody will ever believe the stories that we tell, and so we're like, we need to put this in a book."

"So then once the opportunity came, of course, after the show came out, it just made sense, and of course, including our experience going on the show. "But it was important for us to include what led us to go on the show, the lessons that we learned, and the successful, well, not really successful relationships.

While it appears she is making her marriage a focal point of her brand, Speed-Hamilton said it happened out of a natural desire from her audience of 2.5 million followers to see more of the pair. "The funny thing is that, believe it or not, I try not to focus on the spotlight on our marriage," she said. "I think that it just comes organically with Cam and I sharing our love, and I think that if anything, it's a good thing because it's something positive.

But at the same time, we share our struggles too. So, I think that we try to give a realistic view of a millennial marriage, let alone coming from something like a reality TV show. That's how we met. We met on a public platform. So naturally, it's going to always garner interest from the public. People feel like they've been there from the beginning."

To top off their current success, the two are celebrating their five-year anniversary this month with a special event to honor half a decade together. Speed Hamilton revealed, "We're actually planning on doing a vow renewal. As of right now, the plans are to go to Vegas. And do like a fun Vegas renewal, just bring our friends and family and have fun. That's the main thing. Even though it's five years, I know some people are like, well, it's just five years.

She added, "You gotta wait till 10 or 20, but I believe in celebrating a small victory. Especially coming from a reality TV space. So for us, it's a big deal, and we're excited about it. So we just want to have fun with our friends and family. The first time around, it was a little bit more structured, with filming the show and our wedding and everything. So this time we just want to have fun!"