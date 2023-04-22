Petition to Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as 'Love Is Blind' Hosts Circulates

Fans of Netflix's Love Is Blind are pushing back against Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's participation in the show. It appears that a change.org petition titled "Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as Love is Blind hosts" is gaining traction. According to the petition, the married couple tends to focus "attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment," in which single men and women seek love and get engaged before meeting in person. As a result of the couple's apparent behavior, the petition states that Love Is Blind "has not reached its full potential." At press time, the petition was circulated prior to Netflix airing Love Is Blind season 4 reunion.

It has gained over 34,500 signatures as of Friday. Once it reaches 35,000, it will be one of the "top signed" petitions on Change.org, according to the website. As well as backlash directed at Netflix for livestreaming issues during the reunion, Nick and Vanessa received primarily negative comments online for asking contestants "unsettling" questions, including Vanessa discussing personal topics such as future reproductive plans. Nick's most recent Instagram post about the finale received a comment from a viewer saying, "Time for you to take on the limelight and become a solo host from now on. @vanessalachey inserts her personal opinion into her interviews and it's unsettling to say the least. You are meant to represent the audience and be a medium between the viewers and the cast." According to the petitioner, Libby Cross, Nick and Vanessa's hosting of the show feels "useless and out of place." The couple has hosted the series since it began in 2020.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are terrible hosts. She asks all the wrong questions, takes the wrong sides and then goes, “time to move on” before anyone’s answered a single thing #LOVEISBLINDreunion — amil (@amil) April 17, 2023

"They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment," the petition's description reads. "Many enjoy the show but it's being held back from its full potential with cringy Nick and Vanessa Lachey." There are, however, some people who don't mind the Lacheys or their style of hosting. "I've always found them to be appropriately sadistic hosts," a Reddit user wrote. "The evil is palpable, but I thought that's what we were looking for in our reality dating shows." In a recent Instagram Q&A with fans, Shayne Jansen, who appeared on "Love Is Blind" season 2, also defended Nick and Vanessa. He described the couple as "extremely nice" in a now-defunct Instagram Story, according to Page Six. "They were the nicest humans during my experience," he said. There has been no response on social media from Nick or Vanessa to the petition. Visit change.org to see the full petition.