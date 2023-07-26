LL Cool J Rocks the Bells on CBS' 'Superfan' (Photos)

Photos for LL Cool J's upcoming episode of CBS' new series, Superfan, have been released, and he is rocking it! The new reality series sees five fans battle it out to be crowned their favorite musical artist's biggest fan. The NCIS: Los Angeles star will be the focus of the series premiere, which airs on Wednesday, August 9 at 9 p.m. ET. The show is hosted by Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight, and an intro for the premiere episode was recently released.

Superfan marks one of LL Cool J's first TV follow-ups since NCIS: Los Angeles aired its series finale in May. The rapper is set to reprise his role of Special Agent Sam Hanna in the upcoming third season of NCIS: Hawai'i in a recurring guest capacity role. He is also coming together with Ice-T for a new series on A&E Network, Hip Hop Treasures, which will premiere on August 12 at 10 p.m. ET and chronicles the search for lost hp-hop memorabilia. So August will be a big month for LL Cool J. Take a look at photos from his Superfan episode below in the meantime!