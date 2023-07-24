'Superfan' CBS: Watch Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight's Intro for the LL Cool J Episode

CBS has unveiled a brand new competition series, Superfan, which pits fans against fans in a battle for a prize hand-picked by their favorite artist. Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight host the series, and the very first episode will feature rap legend LL Cool J. Check out the show's debut intro below!

Superfan is a new one-hour unscripted series that features six music superstars as they each crown their biggest fan," per an official synopsis from CBS. "The musical game show will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist's most deserving supporter. In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once in a lifetime prize." IN addition to LL Cool J, it has been confirmed that Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull, and Shania Twain will also appear on the show.

In a previous announcement Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS, offered some insight into what viewers can expect from Superfan. "Nate and Keltie will take you on a fun ride each week with a global music superstar in an exhilarating contest to crown the ultimate superfan, which audiences can play along with at home. Viewers will also be treated to an exclusive medley of hits performed by these mega musicians, which will feel all the more special when performed for their most passionate fans."

"We felt like it was time that fan bases across all genres of music get the love and recognition they deserve," said series creators and executive producers Knight and Jodi Roth. "Superfan gives celebrated musical artists a chance to honor their fans by engaging with them one-on-one and surprising them with once-in-a-lifetime prize packages. It's a feel-good show that everyone will enjoy."

"Superfan showcases your favorite artists while celebrating their biggest devotees! This show perfectly captures the energy of concert vibes and competition. As a host, I get to meet music icons and watch everyday fans compete for a dream prize," Burleson added. "You will dance, laugh and even cry by the end of each episode, but more importantly, you'll walk away a superfan yourself."

Viewers can catch all the musical fun when Superfan debuts Wednesday, Aug. 9, on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and next on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.