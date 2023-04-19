'NCIS: Los Angeles' Series Finale Details and Photos Released

NCIS: Los Angeles will end with the wedding fans have been waiting to see for years. Callen and Anna will finally exchange vows, and CBS is not afraid of spoiling that. In fact, the network shared a photo of the two kissing after they become man and wife with TVLine on Monday.

The wedding will take place during the second part of "New Beginnings," the two-hour series finale. The nuptials end "an ongoing story this year in terms of Callen thinking about the wedding and what that means," showrunner R. Scott Gemill told TVLine. Callen "is somebody, obviously, who's been the typical lone wolf, so it's a big thing, trying to settle down and be in one place and open up his life to somebody," Gemill added.

CBS revealed plans for its special send-off to NCIS: Los Angeles in March and shared the first details of the episode. In the first half, the team investigates the theft of military-grade weapons and an ATF agent's disappearance. Meanwhile, G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) plan their wedding. Devin Rountree's (Caleb Castille) sister interviews for medical school and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) asks his father to take part in a drug trial. "New Beginnings Part One" airs on Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

In the second half, the search for the missing ATF agent continues. Callen and Anna also decide on an impromptu wedding. "New Beginnings Part Two" airs on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET, and will be followed by Entertainment Tonight's A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET. "New Beginnings" and the special will be available to stream on Paramount+, alongside the rest of NCIS: LA.

The photos shared with TVLine show Hanna right by Callen's side as he and Anna prepare to say "I do." Another picture shows Callen sliding the wedding ring on Anna's finger, and a third picture shows the two kissing for the first time as man and wife.

"Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet," Gemmill previously said in March. "We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully, the fans find both satisfying and hopeful."

NCIS: LA launched in September 2009 as the first NCIS spinoff. The series will end its run with 323 episodes over 14 seasons. It is the second NCIS series to end, following NCIS: New Orleans, which ended in 2021 after seven seasons. The original NCIS, which itself was a spinoff of JAG, will return for a 21st season this fall. NCIS: Hawai'i was also renewed for a third season. All NCIS shows are available to stream on Paramount+.