'Little People, Big World' Stars Tori and Zach Roloff Enjoy Date Night Amid Questions About 'Public' Life

Tori Roloff and husband Zach enjoyed a recent date night to Top Golf on Thursday, only a short time after the mother opened up about being in the public eye and what she is responsible for when it comes to her following. The TLC star posted a few clips to her Instagram Story to show the location and have an enjoyable night away from any criticism or drama. "Playing in flip-flops. Obvious professional," Roloff wrote on one of the posts.

It was a rare moment of personal time for the couple, far from their children, three-year-old Jackson and nine-month-old Lilah. Roloff just finished recovering from giving birth earlier in the year, sharing some of her motherhood experiences on social media. This caused some stress back in July when Roloff had to hit back at what InTouch Weekly calls "mom shamers" out to troll her latest posts.

"I am not responsible for teaching the world anything about dwarfism or a pandemic or any other global issue," Roloff wrote in response. "However, it is my privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues. I did not [choose] to be in the public eye. I fell in love and I chose my husband and I [have chosen] him every day since. This comes along with him and our family and I feel like I've done a damn good job of being the best I can be."

Tori and Zach's children were diagnosed with achondroplasia, according to InTouch. It is the most common form of dwarfism and something that was a prime topic on the reality series.

"I don't owe you anything. You don't own me. You can't manipulate me. This is my Instagram and I can choose what I want to share," Roloff closed out the post, making it clear that her account and her life is under her control. If folks want to make demands, they shouldn't expect those always to be heard.

This is far from the first time the reality star has hit back at critics on social media. She took some heat over claims she was "rude" to mother-in-law Amy Roloff after the latter announced her engagement. She is also always facing criticism over her children, much like other reality stars that are consistently plugged into the world. That makes their short date night far more important and special.