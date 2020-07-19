'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Battles Back Against Critics of Her Pandemic and Dwarfism Posts

✖

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff had a strong message for her critics in an Instagram post she published last weekend. Roloff, like many members of the famous TLC family, is often criticized even though she is open with her fans about her children. In her new post, Roloff told her followers she does not owe them anything and she can choose what she wants to share on her page, especially when it comes to her posts about dwarfism and the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 11, Roloff shared a picture of herself with Jackson and Lilah, her two children with Zach Roloff. In the accompanying caption, she told fans she is "not responsible" for teaching anyone about dwarfism, the pandemic, and other global issues. It is her choice to use her platform to do so. One thing she did not choose though is to be famous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 11, 2020 at 12:29pm PDT

"I did not choose to be in the public eye," Roloff wrote. "I fell in love and I chose my husband then and I choose him every day since. This all comes along with him and our family and I feel like I’ve done a damn good job of being the best I can be." She continued, "I don’t owe you anything. You don’t own me. You can’t manipulate me. This is my Instagram and I can choose what I want to share. If this doesn’t sit well with you... I’m sorry. It’s not my job to change your mind."

Most of Roloff's followers were supportive and told her to "shut out the haters." One person thanked her for speaking up "about this ridiculous judgmental atmosphere going on now," adding, "If you don’t respond to every issue the way “they” deem appropriate, you’re criticized. Keep being you." Another told Roloff, "You are an amazing momma! & you don’t owe anyone an explanation. I love watching little Jackson & baby Lilah grow through your Instagram posts. Love your family!"

Although Roloff was not specific about what comments she saw inspired the latest post, she has been targeted by trolls several times. For example, in December, she was frustrated by someone who body-shamed her when she was nine-months pregnant with Lilah. Someone called her "fat," which she said was the "most disgusting thing" ever. "Comparing me to others is so detrimental," she wrote at the time. "If you want me to be healthy for my family, you should be lifting me up not tearing me down. [Get the f— out]. I’m pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be."