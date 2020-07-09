'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Responds to Fan's Concerns Regarding Photo of Son Jackson

✖

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff has been open with fans about her children's health, even taking time out of her holiday weekend to answer a question about son Jackson. One fan was concerned about the 3-year-old's legs, noticing they were curving inward. Jackson and Roloff's husband, Zach Roloff, both have achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism that can cause bowing of the legs.

On Saturday, Roloff shared a photo of her family celebrating the Fourth of July in their backyard, with herself holding their daughter Lilah, who was born in November. Jackson stood between his parents, looking straight into the camera and wearing a hat backwards. Roloff included a heart emoji in the caption, alongside the hashtags "baby Lilah Ray," "baby J Roloff," "Z and T Party of Four" and "story of Zach and Tori."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 4, 2020 at 7:04pm PDT

"Great pic...I can’t help to Notice Jackson legs they look like [they] are curving even more," one fan wrote in the comments. "Is he in pain. Is there a way to correct while he is young? Just asking out of concern." Roloff quickly commented to assure the fan nothing is wrong. "He’s actually popping his hip here with some sass. It exaggerates the bowing. He is in no pain [what] so ever," she wrote.

Roloff and Zach married in July 2015 and welcomed Jackson two years later. Zach, Jackson and Lilah all have achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism Zach's mother Amy Roloff has. In a Little People, Big World episode from April, fans saw the moment Tori and Zach learned Lilah also has achondroplasia, which came as a shock to them both. Her doctor said Lilah's "head is larger and most of the long bones are about two weeks behind, so everything is kind of measuring right on track for achondroplasia."

"We were in a bit of a shock, but we always knew there would be a 50/50 chance," Zach told the cameras. "It's a lot to process. ...It's a little bit emotionally more heavy when you know that you're gonna have a child that is potentially going to have more issues or maybe have a different path than 95 percent of other kids in the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 8, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

Roloff frequently shares new photos of her children, which are embraced by fans for their absolute cuteness. The photos she shared on Wednesday were no different, with Jackson and Lilah smiling for the cameras together. "Oh my word!! I can hardly stand the cuteness," one fan wrote. Another person wrote, "They are so precious. I love these pictures. Brighten my day."