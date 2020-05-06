'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Hits Back at Claims She Was Rude to Amy Roloff After Engagement News

Tori Roloff is defending her reaction to mother-in-law Amy Roloff's big news in Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World that longtime boyfriend Chris Marek had popped the question. The moment was admittedly "awkward," Tori said during the episode after husband Zach Roloff sat in mostly silence at his mom's news, but the TLC personality bristled when being called "very rude" by a follower on Instagram.

"I saw last night’s episode and saw how you are your husband reacted to Amy’s engagement," one follower commented on a recent photo of Tori's, as per InTouch Weekly. "And I have to say, you both are very rude. That woman deserves the world and for your husband to be so selfish to not accept the fact that she made that decision [at] least you, as a mother, could have been somewhat happy for her. You both were sitting there and didn’t even say ‘congratulations.’” Tori quickly responded, "You clearly didn’t watch the whole episode. [We] were stoked for [Amy] and love her so much."

Amy certainly did feel let down by her son's reaction to the news of her second marriage, having split from his dad, Matt Roloff, after 27 years in 2015. "I was surprised because I thought he would at least say congratulations or something like that," Amy told the camera in Tuesday's episode. "But I wasn't surprised because I thought he may not be ready to hear news like this and it was literally a shock because nobody expected it."

But Tori explained of the moment, "Zach was like completely quiet. I didn't know why, but I think I was just trying to make sure that it wasn't awkward, which it was." Zach then chimed in to explain that what made him so uncomfortable is that he had previously told his parents he didn't want to find out any major relationship news on camera. "I told my mom and dad, 'Hey, these are one thing I don't want to talk about on camera. My one out-of-bounds is your guys' relationship and if that relationship goes anywhere else beyond what it is right now, I don't want to be surprised by any news of those relationships on camera," he explained. "And then she went on camera and surprised me with that news."

"We've been doing this for 15 years and I've shown some of the most difficult and awkward moments of my life," he continued. "There's just been one thing that entire time that I've asked my parents to do with me in private and my mom couldn't remember. It's like no, I'm not putting up with that."