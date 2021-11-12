‘Little People, Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff Shows off Post-Baby Body 1 Hour After Giving Birth

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff gave birth to her third child with husband Jeremy Roloff, a son named Radley Knight, on Monday, Nov. 8. The reality star documented much of the home birth process on Instagram, and on Thursday she shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story showing what her body looked like one hour after giving birth. “1-hour postpartum mirror selfie,” she captioned the photo of her distended belly. “God made our bodies to do miraculous things like bringing life into the world.”

The mother of three shared the news of her delivery on Instagram the following day, sharing that her labor went off without any major Issues. “Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff,” the former TLC star, 30, wrote. “We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery.” Radley came into the world at 6:32 a.m., weighing 9.1 lbs. after a smooth delivery process. “A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony,’” Audrey continued. “And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.”

Audrey’s husband Jeremy praised her for showing “immense strength and surrender” during the birthing process, gushing, “I’m completely amazed at her.” He continued on his own announcement, “The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. Cheers to Radley!”

Audrey and Jeremy announced they were expecting baby number three in July. “We’re about to be a family of 5!” the reality personality captioned a video with her husband, 31, and their kids — daughter Ember, 4, and son Bode, 22 months. “Our little tie-breaker is coming this November!” Just two days before Radley was born, Audrey took to Instagram to mark officially making it to her due date, writing, “I really thought this little one might come early, but here we are, still patiently awaiting his/her arrival I know you’re nice and cozy in there baby, but we are all ready to cozy up with you on the outside whenever you’re ready.”