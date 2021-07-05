'Little People, Big World' Alum Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Reveal They're Expecting Third Child

✖

Stars of the TLC reality show Little People, Big World Jeremy and Audrey Roloff revealed on Instagram that they were expecting their third child. "Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?" Jeremy wrote on Instagram after sharing a video showing off Audrey's ultrasound. Audrey shared the same video, but she shared it with a slightly different caption. "We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November!" she wrote.

Audrey has spoken about being a mom in the past, and she shared a message to the other moms in her life on Mother's Day. "Mother’s Day was so sweet this year celebrating with my mom, mother-in-love and the little blessings who made me a mama," she wrote. "I’m so grateful for all the things my mom has taught and continues to teach me. Life doesn’t come with a manual instead it comes with moms [winky face emoji] And my mom has been far more than a manual for me. She is a 'nonesuch' and a beautiful example of all the things I desire to be as a mom."

Audrey has also shared all about the "dreams" that she and her husband have as a couple. Audrey took to Instagram in March to post a lengthy message about how she and Jeremy are pursuing mutual dreams and goals together. She even noted that their passion for pursuing those dreams was one of the first things they "connected" on. Audrey began her message by asking her followers whether they "dream together as a couple." She then clarified that she's not talking about supporting each others' dreams but that she's referencing "pursuing a mutual dream TOGETHER." The reality star wrote that having mutual dreams was one of the things that she and Jeremy were able to connect on when they first began dating. She wrote that no matter what they were doing, they would always be able to agree on the fact that they want to pursue certain dreams together.

Audrey continued to let her followers in on some of the dreams that she and Jeremy share, which include having a big family, living life within a dedicated community, and reading a ton of books. She continued to write that their "dream discussions" affirmed that they were meant to be together. The mom-of-two added, "And we’ve been dreaming together ever since. Dreaming together has unified our direction, aligned our resources, given us something to work towards together, and given us more purpose."