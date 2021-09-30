‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Shows off Growing Baby Bump in 34-Week Photos

Audrey Roloff is bumpin’ right along as she comes down to the final weeks of her third pregnancy. The Little People, Big World alum showed off her 34-week baby bump with a new photoshoot on Instagram Wednesday, posing in black leggings and a matching bra while cradling her belly in various poses. “Finally took a few pics of the bump🤰🏼,” she captioned the pictures.

“34ish weeks with this precious mystery babe that we cannot wait to meet,” she continued of the little one she’s expecting with husband Jeremy Roloff. “To Ember, you are ‘baby sister’ already…but mama thinks there is another little boy in there😉 We shall see.” Audrey and Jeremy, who also share 4-year-old daughter Ember and Bode, 1, chose earlier in their pregnancy not to learn the sex of their youngest, whom they announced in July would join their family. The couple has even jokingly called the unborn baby a “tie-breaker” between the boys and girls.

Meanwhile, big sister Ember has been making huge strides. Audrey proudly shared footage of her oldest riding a bike confidently at just age four, writing, “Turns 4 and learns how to ride a bike with no training wheels in 5 minutes🤯 She went straight from the balance bike to this! … I [definitely] get a little emotional watching her though… why does this make her seem so old?!”

The Roloffs don’t plan on stopping with three kids when it comes to expanding their family. “That’s currently NOT the plan,” Audrey previously responded to a social media follower, with Jeremy jokingly adding, “Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?” As for if that family would return to reality TV after exiting Little People, Big World in 2018, Jeremy told Us Weekly in January that wasn’t in the cards.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity that the family show gave us, but being able to harness that energy and do what we’re doing now gives us so much more life purpose [and] passion,” he said. “Going back to reality, TV kind of feels like a step into history at this point.” Despite no plans to return to the TLC show, Jeremy said he and his wife “thought about starting a YouTube channel” and that they have even been in touch with “many production companies” about possibly starting their own show.