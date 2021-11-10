‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Welcome Baby No. 3

Another member of the Little People, Big World family has arrived! Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff welcomed their third child, a son named Radley Knight, on Monday, Nov. 8. The mother of three shared the news on Instagram the following day, sharing that her labor and delivery were “harmonious.”

“Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff,” the former TLC star, 30, wrote. “We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery.” Radley came into the world at 6:32 a.m., weighing 9.1 lbs. after a smooth delivery process. “A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony,’” Audrey continued. “And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.”

Audrey’s husband Jeremy praised her for showing “immense strength and surrender” during the birthing process, gushing, “I’m completely amazed at her.” He continued on his own announcement, “The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. Cheers to Radley!”

Audrey and Jeremy announced they were expecting baby number three in July. “We’re about to be a family of 5!” the reality personality captioned a video with her husband, 31, and their kids — daughter Ember, 4, and son Bode, 22 months. “Our little tie-breaker is coming this November!” Just two days before Radley was born, Audrey took to Instagram to mark officially making it to her due date, writing, “I really thought this little one might come early, but here we are, still patiently awaiting his/her arrival I know you’re nice and cozy in there baby, but we are all ready to cozy up with you on the outside whenever you’re ready.”

In late October, Audrey shared on social media that she was feeling “more nervous” ahead of the birth of her third child than before, because she was “more experienced with what can happen.” She continued that in “other ways it has brought me peace because God’s past faithfulness demands my present trust,” explaining that this time around she was considering her nerves “misplaced excitement” and focusing on the positive side of her experience.