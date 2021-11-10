‘Little People, Big World’: Chris Marek Has Heart-to-Heart With Matt Roloff Before Marrying Amy

Before marrying Amy Roloff, Chris Marek got vulnerable with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, about his nerves. In TLC’s two-hour Little People, Big World wedding special on Tuesday, Marek was working with Matt to help set up for the August ceremony on Roloff Farms when he admitted he was “nervous” about the upcoming wedding.

“Of course I’m feeling nervous, Matt,” Marek admitted when asked by Roloff. “I’ve never done this before.” The most nerve-racking part for Marek was having all the attention on him, especially when it came time to recite their vows, which he had yet to write. Matt advised him to let his emotions “flow,” but Marek admitted he struggled with being emotional in public.

“I’m OK with, you know, [showing] my emotions in private,” he shared with Matt. “I don’t like a lot of people watching me.” The two men then opened up about how they’ve become more emotional over the years, with everything from commercials to “silly movies” getting them “a little weepy.”

At the wedding, Marek did take Matt’s advice, getting emotional while reciting his vows to Amy. “You were a very unexpected surprise. I don’t think it was love at first sight for both of us – for either of us. Our love has grown from a much deeper connection that comes with time and experience and common ground,” he told his bride. “You are finally the one that I have found that I can trust my heart with. I make this promise to you to do all I can to deserve your love and to never break your heart.”

Amy was clearly impressed by his vows before responding with her own. “Chris, you make me smile, you make me laugh. You’ve helped me to open up my heart again little by little because you were also willing to open up yours to me,” she said. “It didn’t happen right away but gradually, and that’s what I love about you — your sincerity, your honesty, your realness, and you were also willing to take that risk with me. You have become my best friend. You are definitely my partner, my love, my teammate, and the one I look forward to going on this life journey with for the rest of my life.”

Prior to Tuesday’s special, Amy told PopCulture.com she hoped people would take away an important lesson about love from her story. “I just hope that people see in a second relationship for me – and a first for him – that love comes at any point in your life,” she said. “You may be looking for it, you may not, but at least be open to it. Because it’s a wonderful thing when it comes into your life or comes back into your life.”