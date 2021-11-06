‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Shares Major Pregnancy Update

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is expecting her third child with her husband Jeremy Roloff. The couple is expecting to meet their baby any day now. On Friday, Audrey told her followers on Instagram that she was past her due date.

Audrey posted several photos in order to share this latest update with her fans. She included a photo of herself holding her two children, Ember, 4, and Bode, 1, and a couple of snaps showcasing her baby bump. In her caption, she wrote that she has “officially made it” to the due dates for all three of her pregnancies. While she had a hunch that her third baby would have come earlier, they are “still patiently awaiting his/her arrival!” Audrey added, “know you’re nice and cozy in there baby, but we are all ready to cozy up with you on the outside whenever you’re ready.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Audrey and Jeremy announced that they were expecting their third child in July. The Little People, Big World alums posted a video of Audrey’s ultrasound. Jeremy captioned the video by joking, “Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?” Audrey also shared a message alongside the clip, writing, “We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November!”

Throughout her pregnancy, Audrey has been vocal about how she and Jeremy are waiting until the baby’s birth to find out their sex. “Bumpin’ through the months back in time since I haven’t shared hardly any of this pregnancy here,” Audrey wrote in late July alongside photos of her growing baby bump. “Can’t believe I’m 6 months already! And no, we aren’t finding out gender until baby is here this time… So cast your votes: boy or girl?”

Jeremy and Audrey met in 2010 in the Portland area. They were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. The former reality stars didn’t initially hit it off, as they had a long-distance friendship for around two years before their relationship turned romantic. The pair got married in September 2015 five months after they got engaged. According to Good Housekeeping, they wed at Roloff Farms, with Jeremy telling his wife in his vows, “To begin a life with you and live out the years is what I was built to do. Audrey Mirabella Botti, finally, I make you mine.”