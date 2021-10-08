‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Matt and Amy Roloff Have Surprising New Connection Through Family Farm

Pumpkin season is in full swing at Roloff Farms in Oregon, where Little People, Big World fans can meet the show’s stars and see what they do when the cameras are not rolling. Visitors might even spot Chris Marek, the husband of Amy Roloff, as he is now giving fans tours. It’s surprising since the farm is overseen by Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, but their relationship has smoothed over recently.

On Thursday, Amy shared new pictures from the farm, including photos of herself in different costumes and a picture with Marek by her side. “Nothing like going to a pumpkin patch in the Fall. The cool crisp air, [the] crunch of leaves, pumpkins, wagon ride, activities and so much more,” Amy captioned the post. “It was a fantastic start last weekend at the farm. I always have a great time meeting all of you that come to the farm this time of year.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Roloff Farms’ social media team later posted Amy’s pictures on the account’s Instagram Story. “Amy’s out at the patch every day in a new costume! And Chris is giving tours,” the caption read. They also posted new pictures of fans visiting the farm on Friday, including pictures of fans posing with Amy, who wore a butterfly costume. As Amy pointed out, fans need to make reservations for tours at RoloffFarms.com.

A Roloff Farms guest confirmed they saw Mark helping out at the farm earlier this month. “Was there on the first the farm is beautiful,” the fan wrote in response to Amy’s post, reports InTouch Weekly. “I had a great time meeting you and Chris did an awesome job during the wagon tour. Good times.” It’s likely Marek is only doing this to help out Amy since he is a real estate agent, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Amy, 56, and Marek, 55, tied the knot in late August, almost two years after they got engaged. They got married at Roloff Farms. Although Matt helped make sure the nuptials went smoothly, he was not invited to avoid any awkwardness. “Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it. I think it causes less drama and I think that’s better for everyone,” Amy explained in a Little People, Big World episode.

Matt and Amy were married for almost 30 years. The two are parents to four children, twins Jeremy and Zach, 31; daughter Molly, 23, and son Jacob, 24. Jeremy and his wife Audrey Roloff are expecting their third child, while Jacob’s wife Isabel Roloff is expecting their first baby. Matt is dating Caryn Chandler, who also continues to help out at the farm.