‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Rejoice in Great News for Roloff Family Farm

October is here, and pumpkin season is officially in full swing on Roloff Farms! As Matt Roloff, who purchased the sprawling 34-acre property with ex-wife Amy Roloff in the ’90s, took to social media on Saturday to kick off pumpkin season 2021, Little People, Big World fans couldn’t help but share their excitement over their most favorite time of the year.

Roloff announced the official start of the season by sharing a photo of himself and son Jacob Roloff on Roloff Farms, asking fans, “who’s excited?” as he shared, “pumpkin season 2021 has officially arrived!” The annual fall festivities kicked off “without a hitch,” according to Roloff, who said his son “helped make sure of it.” Roloff also tagged Jacob’s wife Isabel Rock as well as his girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

News that pumpkin season had officially arrived was met with an outputting of excitement from fans, with one person writing, “hope you all have a safe and wonderful Pumpkin Season.” Another fan commented, “awesome have a great season!” Given all the hype that surrounds the annual Roloff Farms pumpkin season, it came as little surprise when the comments also flooded with remarks from those who had attended the first day of the 2021 season, with one person expressing that they “were so happy to be there for opening day!” Several others said they were planning to travel from out of state to take part in the fun during October.

Those who travel to Roloff Farms, which is located in the community of Helvetia, Oregon, will not leave disappointed. Although the 2020 pumpkin season underwent a few major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, things are back in full swing for 2021. In addition to a little pumpkin picking, Roloff Farms also offers “a fun Fall farm experience” that includes a wagon tour ride, a train ride, other games and activies for youngsters, a Country Store, and the beloved Scenic Trail, a self-guided quarter-mile trail that was first introduced in 2020.

Pumpkin season at Roloff Farms runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 30 and is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Gates close at 4:30 p.m. Reflecting on the first weekend of the season in a later social media post, Roloff said, “wow what a great turn out. It has been just beautiful weather all weekend and we hope to see y’all out there.”