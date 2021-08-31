'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Speaks out on Ex-Wife Amy's Wedding Ceremony

✖

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff wed Chris Marek on Saturday at Roloff Farms. Days after the event, Amy's ex-husband, Matt Roloff, weighed in on the nuptials via Instagram. There's clearly no bad blood between the exes, as Matt wished Amy and Chris well and shared how thrilled he was that they chose Roloff Farms as their wedding location.

On Monday evening, Matt posted a lengthy video in order to take fans through Roloff Farms. Throughout the video, he pointed out various locations that tied back to Amy and Chris' wedding, including the gazebo that they got married in front of. In the video, Matt explained that he was busy getting everything on the farm back in order after the couple's wedding. Alongside the video, he included a special caption in which he gave a shoutout to the newly married duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff)

Matt wrote, "Honored that Amy and Chris choose the farm @rolofffarms for their big wedding day!!" While Roloff Farms recently hosted Amy and Chris' wedding, the location will soon be fall-ready for pumpkin season. The Little People, Big World star ended his caption by noting that he'll now be getting "Pumpkin patch setup" ready for the upcoming season.

In the comments section of his post, fans couldn't help but praise Matt and Amy for putting on such a mature front following their divorce. One of his followers wrote, "Well done Matt! You really stepped up to the mark for Chris and Amy. Most exes would not have done anywhere near what you did for them! Good on you." Another commented, "You are amazing and so is the farm. Love that you all supported Amy on her next chapter."

According to PEOPLE, Amy and Chris exchanged vows in front of 146 guests. They didn't originally have plans to wed on Roloff Farms. But, they decided to get married at the location after encountering some issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the festivities were held on Roloff Farms, neither Matt nor his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, were invited. As Amy explained during an episode of Little People, Big World, she and her now-husband ultimately decided that it would be for the best, sharing, "Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it. I think it causes less drama and I think that's better for everyone."