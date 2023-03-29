'Little People, Big World' Star 'Preparing' for Baby No. 4

Former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff took time out of a family ski trip to shut down rumors that she is pregnant. Instead, Audrey, 31, said she is only "preparing" in advance for her fourth child. Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, 32, are already parents to Ember Jean, 5, Bode James, 3, and Radley Knight, 1.

"Woahhh y'all can calm down," Audrey wrote in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday. "I'm not pregnant, just taking a prenatal to prepare my body in advance. I've never been consistent in taking it before getting pregnant so trying to get ahead of it this time! And my midwife recommended the Thorne one so I'm trying that!"

Audrey inadvertently started the pregnancy rumors herself when she shared a photo of the vitamins she takes every day during an Instagram Story Q&A session, reports InTouch Weekly. One fan asked her to explain the supplements she takes. The former TLC star said she was taking "Beef Liver, electrolyte minerals, vitamin C" and "just started taking InspiraCell and a Prenatal."

In the past, Audrey has hinted that she and Jeremy are open to having more children. "We've never put a number on it," she told one fan in an October 2022 Q&A. "But we don't feel like we're done."

Fans also asked Audrey if she was aware of the possibility that their children could have dwarfism. Jeremy's parents, Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, and his brother Zachary Roloff, have forms of dwarfism. "From how I've always understood it... [there] are different types of dwarfism," Audrey wrote. "Some are dominant genes, and some are recessive." She said Amy and Zach have the "dominant gene," while Matt has a "more rare recessive gene" form of dwarfism.

"If we have a baby with their type of dwarfism it would be a random genetic mutation because neither of us [carries] the gene since it's dominant," Audrey explained of herself and Jeremy. "Basically we have the same chance as anyone else to have a child with that type of dwarfism."

Audrey and Jeremy now live on their own farm in Hillsboro, Oregon. They bought the property in July 2022 after they tried to buy a portion of Roloff Farms. Although Jeremy and Audrey left Little People, Big World in July 2018, they continue to have a busy social media presence as influencers and authors. They wrote the books A Love Letter Life and Creative Love. They also hosted a podcast Behind the Scenes, which ended in 2021.