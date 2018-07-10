Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Leaving ‘Little People, Big World’ After 14 Years

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are saying goodbye to Little People, Big World after 14 years.

The TLC couple dropped the shocking announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

The couple won’t be totally leaving the spotlight, however.

“That being said, we’re not disappearing,” Jeremy continued. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

He concluded with a message to fans: “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

The announcement may have taken fans by shock, but the couple has been making moves recently to expand their lives outside of the TLC series.

The couple announced in March that they were writing a book, the manuscript of which they recently finished.

“Over the years Jeremy and I have received thousands of comments, messages, and e-mails containing questions about dating, long distance, purity, conflict, love, and how we prepared for marriage,” Audrey wrote on Instagram at the time.. “That being said, it is so liberating to finally be able to share this exciting news with all of you…. WE ARE WRITING A BOOK!!!!”

She continued: “The book is essentially our love story. We are spilling never before told tales from our dating journey, and all the ups and downs and ins and outs of our love story,” Audrey explained. “The pages are filling up with our failures and successes, what we learned from dating and long distance, and how we prepared more for our marriage than our wedding.

Fans were heartbroken to hear that Jeremy and Audrey were leaving their family’s show behind.

“Wow! I will miss you guys been watching since the beginning!” one fan wrote. “Your absence will create a void. But I will continue to watch.”

Another echoed, “So sad to see you guys go, but totally understand the decision! Best of luck in all your endeavors.”

We wish the couple the best, but will definitely miss them!

Photo credit: Instagram/Audrey Roloff