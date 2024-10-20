Update on Margot Robbie as She Prepares for Baby’s Arrival

Margot Robbie is preparing to welcome her first baby into the world. It was reported over the summer that the Barbie actress was expecting her first child with producer Tom Ackerley, even showing off her baby bump during a Wimbledon appearance. Like any expecting mother, she’s reportedly in nesting mode.

“She’s putting the finishing touches on the nursery and can’t wait to meet the little one,” a source told Life & Style. “They’re ready for this. They’ve been busy promoting their movie My Old Ass and just came off a vacation in Italy. They’re looking forward to quiet time together.” Aside from public appearances, Robbie and Ackerley have kept most of the pregnancy pretty private, but for the couple, who are both 34, “All that matters is a healthy baby and safe delivery,” according to the source.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England.

Robbie and Ackerley met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française and began dating the following year. The two tied the knot in 2016 in a private ceremony in Australia. Along with Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara, the pair founded LuckyChap Entertainment, which produced films such as Saltburn, Promising Young Woman, and Robbie’s movies I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie, as well as the Hulu series Dollface. The company also recently produced the critically acclaimed film My Old Ass, starring Maisy Stella, Percy Hynes White, Maddie Ziegler, Kerrice Brooks, and Audrey Plaza.

Aside from her upcoming role as a mom, Margot Robbie has another role coming up soon. She’s set to star in the romantic fantasy film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is supposed to release on May 9, 2025. Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, the film stars an ensemble cast that also includes Colin Farrell, Calahan Skogman, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Billy Magnussen.

For the most part, Robbie and Ackerley have kept the pregnancy pretty private, but it sounds like they are just as ready as ever for this new chapter in their lives. It’s going to be exciting to see Robbie as a mother, as it’s going to be her most important role yet.