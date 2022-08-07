'Little People, Big World' Star Considered Leaving TLC Family to Move From Oregon

Former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff once considered leaving Oregon before she and her husband Jeremy Roloff bought their own farm in June. Although the couple no longer appears with Jeremy's parents Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff in the TLC series, they bought a farm close to the Roloff Farms where Jeremy grew up. They could have chosen to move to another state, but Audrey and Jeremy love Oregon "too much."

In a since-expired Instagram Story post on Aug. 5, Audrey, 31, opened up about why she and her family did not leave the Beaver State. "Ultimately we love Oregon and the outdoors too much," Audrey wrote, reports InTouch Weekly. "There is nothing like the PNW [Pacific Northwest]."

Audrey added that their families still live in Oregon and they enjoy the wildlife. "We love things about other places but ultimately haven't felt led to move anywhere and the reasons to leave are more rooted in escaping than intentionally desiring or feeling lead [sic] to a new place," she wrote. She also noted that the couple is avoiding calling the home their "forever" home, because if "God leads us somewhere else, we would go," she wrote. "I could see us potentially desiring more land some days... but we'll see how we do with this first."

Back on June 12, Audrey and Jeremy announced they bought their own Oregon farm. "We've got a lot of work to do to bring our vision to life, but Jer and I are excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality," Audrey wrote on Instagram, alongside video from the property. They sold their former home in July for $730,000.

Audrey and Jeremy's new property sits on four acres of farmland and includes a 4,414-square-foot estate. It is located in Hillsboro, Oregon, a short drive from Roloff Farms. It includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is also a 1,660-square-foot detached building, a three-car garage, and a wooden deck.

Audrey and Jeremy married in September 2014. They have three children, daughter Ember, 4, son Bode, 2, and son Radley Knight, who was born in November 2021. The couple said goodbye to TLC in July 2018 to focus on their other pursuits, including their Beating 50 Percent business. "After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," Jeremy wrote in 2018. "A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can't say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you."

