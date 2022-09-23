'Little People, Big World': Audrey Roloff Makes Most of the 'Unexpected' After Abrupt Anniversary Cancellation

Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy Roloff may appear to have the picture-perfect life on social media, but even they have to deal with the "unexpected" sometimes. After tying the knot back in 2014, the Little People, Big World alums were set to mark their eighth anniversary this month with "the most epic trip," but they ended up having to make "the most of the unexpected" after Audrey was forced to cancel her anniversary trip with her husband.

The mom of three opened up about the surprising ordeal in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Instagram post. Sharing two photos of herself and Jeremy posing amid a stunning sunset, she revealed that she "ALMOST pulled off the most epic surprise trip." According to Audrey, she and Jeremy trade off making anniversary plans every year, and for their eighth anniversary, she planned a surprise trip to see their friends in Nashville, which included a stay at luxury treehouse domes. Unfortunately, an illness sweeping through their family forced her to cancel last-minute.

"Butttt we decided to cancel our trip at 3 am the night before we were supposed to fly out because Radley got sick and Ember and I were fighting it too," she wrote. "My mama gut said to call it off. I didn't feel comfortable traveling that far, Radley still being so little and breastfeeding, putting our childcare at risk, and I felt pretty crappy. Oh the timing.. . But such is motherhood – a constant interruption to your plans and a constant invitation to adjust to the curve balls and be adaptable."

Audrey said the experience made her realize that she and her husband "like to take on the impossible, and SOMETIMES we pull it off. But other times we resort to plan B. And we do it without sulking or getting hung up on what was 'supposed to happen...' I think that is one thing that has served our marriage well – the ability to find the silver lining in the sticky situations. And it always makes for a good story."

Although their initial anniversary plans were upended, with Audrey admitting that they were pretty "bummed," the TLC star revealed that she was "thankful to at least steal away with my best friend for dinner last night to celebrate 8 years married." She ended the post with a sweet message, writing, "I love you [Jeremy Roloff] 'If it's half as good as the half we've known, here's Hail! To the read of the road.'"