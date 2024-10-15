The Duggar Family Is Getting Even Bigger: Jinger Duggar Pregnant With Baby No. 3

The Duggar family is adding a new member! Jinger Duggar Vuolo announced on Tuesday, Oct. 15, that she is expecting her third child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. The Counting On alum, 30, is already mom to daughters Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2016, revealed the big news on YouTube, sharing the moment in which Jinger told her husband she was pregnant. “Are you serious?” Jeremy asked Jinger after taking a positive pregnancy test out of a bag she handed him. The two then embraced as they celebrated the new addition to their family.

Also included in the 19 Kids and Counting couple’s YouTube announcement were clips of them breaking their big baby news to family members. Jinger, who is due in March 2025, also can be seen getting an ultrasound done while back home in Arkansas for sister Jana Duggar’s wedding to Stephen Wissmann in August.

“We’re super excited,” Jinger told PEOPLE, as Jeremy, 37, noted that while the pregnancy was “something we were expecting,” he “was still shocked” and “actually speechless” when his wife broke the news to him.

The couple also decided to share the news with their daughters in a special way. “We planned to get family pictures to announce the pregnancy and thought that would be the best time to let our girls know about their new sibling on the way,” Jinger told the outlet. “We got Felicity and Evangeline each a denim jacket with the words, ‘BIG SIS’ on the back. The photographer captured the sweet moment when they realized what those words meant.”

The two little girls had different reactions to the news that they would soon have a little sister. “Felicity started jumping up and down in excitement over the news. Evangeline wasn’t quite sure what to make of the news,” Jinger shared. “But we are certain that once the baby arrives, she will be all about her new role as big sis.”

For now, the four are “just enjoying life together as a family” before their newest member arrives. As for whether or not this will be Jinger and Jeremy’s final addition to the family, the TLC alum said, “We’ll see.” She added, “I mean, I felt like I was set with two, but I don’t know. Three was kind of what we had always said was a really good number. So three or four. I don’t know. But I think three is what I’m leaning towards right now.”