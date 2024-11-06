‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Whitney Leavitt Welcomes Baby No. 3

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives family is expanding. The show’s breakout star, Whitney Leavitt has welcomed the newest member of her MomTok community, a boy named Billy Gene Leavitt. It’s the third child for the reality star and her husband, Connor. She confirmed her pregnancy during the Hulu reality series’ first season. In one episode, she surprised her family with the pregnancy news, placing her positive test in a cake.

“We are most excited about having our family complete,” their rep told People in an Oct. 28 statement, noting they welcomed their baby on Oct. 24. “We’ve always wanted three kids and we’re so happy everyone’s here now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

They opted for a name that involved “gender-neutrality,” sharing, “We’ve always waited to name our children after meeting them, but with Billy, we fell in love with the name immediately — even before meeting him.”

She added: “We loved the gender neutrality in the name since we weren’t finding out the baby’s gender until delivery, which we’ve never done before. The name allowed us to feel connected to the baby without knowing the gender.”

Billy joins 2-year-old brother, Liam, and 4-year-old sister Sedona. Both siblings were under the impression they “were having a new baby sister,” the reality star told the outlet.

“Upon meeting Billy, they were a bit surprised that they actually didn’t get to decide the baby’s gender,” she said, “But, they’ve warmed up to him quickly and now all they want to do is hold their new baby brother.”

But the now three-time mama knew she was going to have another boy. “I was very confident that I was having a boy because Billy’s pregnancy was so similar to my son, Liam’s, pregnancy,” she explained. “Finding out the gender in the delivery room was a feeling of greater anticipation that I couldn’t wait for. Finding out we were having another boy was an overwhelming sense of emotion.”

Now, she has one big concern. She said, “We are most nervous about having three car seats in our car. We’ve activated the third row in our Kia Sorento and it’s quite intimidating.”