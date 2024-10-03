'Sister Wives' Star Pregnant With Baby No. 4: Congrats to Maddie Brown

Kody Brown is about to be a grandfather again. But, his estrangement from his daughter may impact things in the longrun.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is about to become a grandfather again. Unfortunately, he may not meet his forthcoming grandchild due to his estrangement with the baby's mother, his daughter, Maddie Brush. She and her husband Caleb Brush revealed they are expanding their family and expecting their fourth child together. The 28-year-old expectant mother revealed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 29, to share the news. "What a wild year! Looks like 2025 might be a little crazy too!" She added: "Baby Brush #4 coming March 2025." Kody shares Maddie with his ex, Janelle Brown.

Maddie and Caleb wed in 2016. They share a son Axel, 7, and daughters Evie, 5, and Josephine, 19 months. The news comes just one week after she announced she's launching a new flower farm business with her mother and husband.

The current season of the TLC reality series chronicles the ongoing estrangement between Kody and Maddie. Janelle officially left her poly marriage with Kody in December 2022. Their split came almost one year after his other wife, Christine, left in November 2021. Kody is now only married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown after he and Meri publicly separated in January 2023.

In a recent episode of the show, Maddie spoke about her mom wanting to leave her home in Arizona for Montana for a fresh start. "I do think it's smart for you to move away from Flagstaff," Maddie said.

Janelle later explained in a confessional that their marital strife impacted his relationships with their children. "Kody really did kind of cut off communication with Caleb and Maddie when the family started to really dissolve, and the kids really don't know who he is. He's not been out to visit. He doesn't call," she said, adding, "Maddie and Caleb don't really have much relationship with him."