'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Announces Birth of Baby No. 2

Lala Kent is officially a mom of two! The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, announced in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sept. 3 that she welcomed her second child, another daughter.

Kent did not share any photos of her newborn, instead writing overtop a black background, "Welcome to the world, my love." The Story included audio of adults gushing over her newborn baby, and in the bottom right corner of the post, she added the date "9.3.24."

Kent didn't share any further details, including her little one's name. The baby girl makes Kent a mom of two after she first became when she and her then-fiancé Randall Emmett welcomed daughter Ocean, now 3, in March 2021, just seven months before they called off their three-year engagement.

Following their split, Kent said on the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast that she planned to "definitely" pursue intrauterine insemination for her second child, later revealing to PEOPLE that she was "going full steam ahead" in her efforts to conceive her second child. She announced that she was pregnant and "expanding my pod" in March, just a month after she told Cosmopolitan that she had begun the process of conceiving a second baby via intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor.

"It's a road that I never thought I would be going down," she said. "I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I'm so grateful this was an option."

Kent added that she "felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant. If you want children and are only waiting for 'that person' to come into your life, let's talk about a different route that we can take."

After announcing her pregnancy, Kent continued to be open about her journey to becoming a mom of two, revealing in a cover story with Mini Magazine, "I want to be real. This pregnancy is so different that I can't even compare the two. I'm learning so much this pregnancy that I didn't expect to happen, nor did I experience it with Ocean."

As for the possibility of expanding her family even further, the reality TV star shared in a March episode of her Give Them Lala podcast that she had "a lot of sperm left over" from her donor, "so we can always go for round three."