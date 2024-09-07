'I want to do what's best for my kids,' Dawson said.

Reality TV personality Charlotte Dawson, 31, has announced her third pregnancy amidst personal turmoil. The news comes on the heels of a sexting scandal involving her fiancé, Matthew Sarsfield, 32, that threatened to derail their eight-year relationship.

Dawson, known for her lively persona on British television, revealed to OK! Magazine that she's expecting an unplanned addition to their family. The couple, who are already parents to Noah, 3, and Jude, 1, find themselves navigating an exciting yet complicated situation. "It's been a crazy time… horrible, having to deal with the heartache, the hurt, and being pregnant too," Dawson told the outlet.

Reflecting on the unexpected nature of her pregnancy, Dawson told OK!, "It's meant to be the most exciting time of your life, but this whole situation has been such a shock. I'd almost forgotten I was pregnant."

The revelation of Sarsfield's indiscretion came as a shock to the Ex on the Beach star. Speaking on her podcast, My Naughty Corner, she recounted the moment she learned of her partner's betrayal. "My whole world came crashing down, I was so shocked. I felt really shocked, hurt and disappointed. His family were really shocked with him," Dawson shared, describing how she received the news from her manager while en route to meet Sarsfield.

She further expressed her disbelief on the podcast, saying, "I don't get why he's done it, it drives me mad because he's got everything. He doesn't want to lose his family over this."

The scandal erupted when it came to light that Sarsfield, a rugby league player for Swinton Lions, had been exchanging intimate messages with another woman he met through his sport. Dawson revealed, "I've seen the message they're not nice, it really hurt." The discovery led to a temporary separation, with Sarsfield moving back to his parents' home.

Recalling the immediate aftermath, Dawson said, "He rings me and he said 'please speak to me.' I said: 'I'm done.' He said he was drunk and begging me not to leave him."

Despite the strain on their relationship, Dawson expressed hope that the arrival of their third child might bring positive change. "It would be amazing to have a little girl – for Matthew, too. I think being a girl dad will make him a better man, but we'll see," she told OK! Magazine.

The couple's journey has been far from smooth in recent years. Dawson admitted on her podcast that their relationship had been under pressure for the past two years, citing the challenges of raising young children and maintaining intimacy. "We haven't had a good relationship this past two years, but it's no excuse. Children come in the middle of the relationship. It hasn't been good for a while," she explained.

Dawson also revealed the emotional toll the situation has taken on her, saying, "He's literally ripped my heart out and stamped on it. He's trying to make amends every single day."

The scandal even affected their son's first birthday celebration. Dawson shared, "It was awful, it was awful. I'm not canceling his birthday party, like I just said to him 'I don't think you should come to his birthday.' He obviously made the decision not to come as well."

As Dawson wrestles with the decision to forgive Sarsfield, she's also focusing on her career and the well-being of her children. "I need to switch off from all the background noise. I don't want this affecting Noah at nursery. He keeps saying 'when is Daddy coming home?'" she explained.

Recently spotted leaving her podcast recording at Media City, Manchester, the TV star was cradling her growing bump. Dressed in a pale pink maternity dress paired with white knee-high cowboy boots, Dawson appeared to be embracing her impending motherhood despite the surrounding drama.

The reality star has also been open about sharing her pregnancy on social media, recently posting images of herself in stylish maternity wear, including a leopard print top and leather trousers, showcasing her evolving style while expecting.

As Dawson and Sarsfield contemplate couples' counseling and work towards rebuilding their relationship, the focus remains on their expanding family. "Noah was asking where Daddy was and I don't want a broken home. I want to do what's best for my kids," Dawson said.

While Dawson hasn't made a final decision regarding their engagement, she acknowledged, "He needs to change." She added tearfully, "I feel like he doesn't love me, it drives me mad when I think about it. I still love him but I don't know where my head is at."

The TV personality summed up her conflicted feelings, saying, "The past couple of weeks have been very, very tough. It's a massive shock because I never expected him to do this. I thought we were a little family unit."

Despite the challenges, Dawson remains hopeful about the future, stating, "He's absolutely broken. He doesn't even look like himself at all. He's really upset, but so he should be. He's hurt his family. It's whether I can forgive and forget."