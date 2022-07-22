'Little People, Big World' Stars Reveal New Farm Purchase Amid Sale Drama

The Roloffs on Little People, Big World have recenrtly been dealing with drama between Matt Roloff and his sons, Zach and Jeremy Roloff. The bulk stems from the sale of the family farm in Oregon, with Matt Roloff calling out his sons in an Instagram post that sparked a response from Zach Roloff in the comments. Jeremy Roloff was included in the potential drama, but his latest decision with his wife Audrey and their kids points to him landing closer to his father's side.

Jeremy and Audrey have revealed a new home that is only "minutes away" from the family farm and the prior home that they renovated to put back on the market. According to InTouch Weekly, the new home was purchased for $1.5 million and expands the living space so that the members of their family will have their own rooms in the home.

The couple's current home is on the market for $729,999 and is much smaller than their new humble abode. The move makes plenty of sense given the couple's third child joining the nest back in November 2021, but it also raises eyebrows in light of the Roloff farms drama.

The move follows Matt Roloff putting a portion of the family farm on sale for a hefty price. The 16 acres were put on the market for $4 million earlier in May, announcing the decision on Instagram. "All of [Roloff Farms] has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm's 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn," Roloff wrote. "It's a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting ... it's time to move toward the next season of life." He also spoke a bit about his "ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come.

This portion of the message sparked the drama within the Roloffs, sparking son Zach to address his father's claims in a comment. "My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out. Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain," Zach Roloff wrote.

The family farm played an important plot point in the latest season of the TLC series, with Zach Roloff teasing a potential purchase of the farm before eventually deciding to move away and put some distance in place. Jeremy Roloff has taken a quieter, closer route, but he's also not addressed any of the controversy. It'll be interesting to see if this move adds another wrinkle to the situation.