‘Little People, Big World’ Is Done, Amy Roloff Says

Fans of Little People, Big World won’t be getting another season of the reality series, at least according to Amy Roloff. After months of speculation, the former reality star has confirmed the show won’t be returning. The long-running series aired for 25 seasons on TLC. Roloff spoke about the show’s status recently in an Instagram post, noting there’s “no future plans for new episodes” of the show. “My family and I really needed to take a break,” Amy, 62, wrote in a lengthy message posted on Instagram on Tuesday, October 22. “Being a parent means raising your kids to find their own path, and I’m here to support them as they do just that.”

“One of the things I’ve learned in life is to take each day one at a time, especially when things feel tough. You never think you’re going to make it through, but step by step, you do,” Amy added in the caption. “Thank you for all of the love and support you’ve shared with me over the years. It means the world to me.”

The latest season ended in April. Zach Roloff was the last of his four siblings to continue filming. His twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, and his wife, Audrey, exited in 2018, while their younger sister, Molly Roloff, prefers a private life with her husband, Joel Silvius, and left the show 2016. The youngest sibling, Jacob Roloff, still assists on Roloff Farms but has not appeared on camera since 2016 also.

Season 25 of the show was mainly centered on Zach’s estrangement with his father, Matt Roloff. Zach and Tori have kept their distance following his decision not to sell Roloff Farms to any of his children. The family were in negotiations, but they ultimately fell through — the reason why is unclear. The deal fell through after Zach and Tori bought a home in Battle Ground, Washington that same year.