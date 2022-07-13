'Little People, Big World': Audrey Roloff Reveals Awkward Breastfeeding Issue

Audrey Roloff is getting candid about the struggles of postpartum life. Eight months after welcoming her third child, son Radley Knight, with husband Jeremy Roloff, the Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Monday to get candid about an ongoing struggle she has been dealing with: postpartum lactation.

Sharing a video of herself in a white tank top, the mom of three asked her followers, "Shouldn't this stop after the first few months?!" She went on to write, "I'm 8 months into nursing my third baby and yet here we are... This happens every time I nurse without pads." In the video, Roloff could be seen showing off lactation stains on her shirt from breastfeeding, with the video segueing into several additional photos, with Roloff writing that in the "last pic I was sitting when that happened.. my boobs aren't that low... yet." She continued, "It's especially cute when I forget the nursing pads for date night..." before asking, "Any other mamas relate?!"

Roloff's post struck a chord with her fellow mothers, many of whom found the post all too relatable. Jumping into the comments section, one person wrote, "Girllll. I'm going on 18 months and it STILL happens almost every single time." Somebody else commented, "6 months in and sti happens over here," with Roloff replying, "that was me with Ember and Bode too." Somebody else added, "Girl you aren't alone... this was me for a really long time with each kid too," with another writing, "This is highly relatable. Thank you for normalizing the breastfeeding struggle. People need to learn!"

After first announcing in July 2021 that she and her husband were expecting their third child together, Roloff gave birth to Radley at 6:32 a.m. on Nov. 8. The little one ticked in 9 lbs. 1 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long. Roloff announced the birth on social media by writing, "Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff. We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery." She went on to call Radley's birth "one of the most harmonious experiences."

The former TLC star and her husband are also parents to daughter Ember Jean, 4, and son Bode James, 2. Roloff has notably never shied away from getting candid about the nitty gritty details about motherhood. In fact, shortly after welcoming Radley, she shared a postpartum photo of her belly just an hour after birth, writing, "God made our bodies to do miraculous things like bringing life into the world."