‘Swamp People’ Star Pickle Wheat Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Swamp People family is about to grow once again. Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat and her boyfriend, Joshua Kippes, are expecting their second child together. The 27-year-old gave birth to her first child in May 2023, announcing the pregnancy the prior November. The reality star revealed the good news on social media while out hunting.

“When you’re pregnant and only care about the snacks,” she wrote in the caption of the latest video, all while deer are just hanging out below her tree stand. She also posted another video from earlier in the week, complaining about the lack of “pregnancy hunting clothes” after her clothes from the last hunting season stopped fitting due to her “fourteen-week bump.” “Where’s the momma bear hunting gear?!,” she writes in the caption.

The news comes a month after Wheat was married, tying the knot with Kippes. The couple has been together since Nov. 2022, with Kippes having a young son from a previous relationship. The couple welcomed a little girl last year and should be preparing to welcome their second child by the spring.

Pickle joined Swamp People in Season 12, one of the youngest and more effective gator hunters featured on the History reality series. She has also become a bit of a fan favorite for viewers, going on to set records with co-star Troy Landry. She also appeared on the spinoff series Swap People: Serpant Invasion.

She wrote about her reasons for getting into the gator business, noting how it was introduced to her by her grandfather and she’s tried to keep it alive in the family.

“He had a unique style of shooting that managed to keep his people safe and fed for many years unnoticed by society growing around them,” she wrote. “It’s important to me and my family to continue to share what we’ve learned from our ancestors and to keep following the grain. It keeps us rooted and happy.”