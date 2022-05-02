'Little People, Big World' Star Slammed for Hawaii Vacation After Surprising Admission

✖

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is in the heat of backlash, but this time it isn't for what some have dubbed a "parenting fail." The former TLC star's recent Instagram posts have racked up dozens of comments from people slamming Roloff and her husband Jeremy Roloff for "flaunting" their wealth amid their family vacation to Hawaii, which marked their fifth trip to the tropical locale.

The backlash was sparked back on April 28 when Roloff shared a series of photos on Instagram highlighting the family getaway, revealing that "this past week we have been here in Maui for the Young Living Diamond retreat." In the first of the photos, Roloff and her husband posed on the beach with their three children – Ember, 4, Bode, 2, and newborn son Radley. Roloff explained that her family "earned this trip for achieving a certain rank in the company," going on to dub the retreat "such a freakin gift!!!" Over on her Instagram Story, Roloff went on to reveal that "We've been five times and always try to stay a couple of weeks every time," a comment that immediately raised some eyebrows.

In the comments section of Roloff's initial post, several followers criticized Roloff and her family, with one writing, "It must be nice to have a lot of money." Another wrote, "For a young couple you sure have lots of money to spend when others don't." The backlash continued onto Reddit, where a thread was created titled, "Audrey with the relatable content...how many families are making multiple trips to Maui for weeks at a time???" Writing in the thread, one person dubbed the posts a "humble brag minus the humble," with another person commenting, "a couple weeks? Must be nice! We're lucky to do a one week vacation once a year." Somebody else said such a trip is "not for people who have jobs."

Others, however, were not as critical, and some even came to the Roloff family's defense. Replying to one critical comment, one person wrote that "they worked hard at this business for years, and earned these perks. Work hard, play hard." Another commented that it was "that you felt so moved to troll someone who worked so hard over the last crazy few years to earn a trip of this magnitude."

While Roloff hasn't responded to the backlash, she has continued to highlight the family getaway. Over the weekend, the mom-of-three shared an adorable video highlighting daughter Ember's trips to Hawaii over the years, writing, "From tiny toes touching the ocean for the first time... to dragging daddy out to swim in the waves."