'Little People, Big World' Star Audrey Roloff Turns Tables on Trolls After 'Messy Home' Criticism

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff doesn't have a deep connection to the current family drama with the Roloff family farm. While her husband, Jeremy, was snubbed by his father with the sale of the farm, he has remained pretty quiet publicly. That doesn't mean that her life is without drama.

Recently on Instagram, Roloff posted a look at a pile of clothes to her Instagram story. According to InTouch Weekly, her reason was in response to several critics and trolls who were critical of her home's cleanliness after a housewarming party at the couple's new farm.

"Not a judgment at all, but I just don't know how that happens," a direct message that Roloff shared to her stories on Wednesday read. "I raised [three] kids too and was a stay at home mom. My house never looked like that."

She ended up sharing another that sounded similar, but just a bit out of touch. "That never happened to me. I had nannies. Couldn't live that way," the second message read. Roloff responded with a "Great for you!" gif.

There were plenty of supportive messages, though. "That is 100 percent judgment!!" a supporter wrote to Roloff. "My house looks like that with two kids, and I work from home! It's more important having fun with the kids than running [around] tidying up after them!"

"They probably didn't run several business on top of it lol [sic]," another added. "Y'all work ... nuff said .... Haters gonna hate." Roloff didn't let the criticism get to her, though, and might not have needed the support. Plus she seems to know how to handle trolls. Her recent post shows a pile of dirty clothes from the laundry basket strewn on the bed. "Just here to make you feel better about your life," Roloff wrote on top of the photo.

She has also faced plenty of scrutiny in the past about her house's organization and cleanliness. Roloff even got criticism of her hotel room with her family in Hawaii, hearing them labeled as "unorganized slobs."