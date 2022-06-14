'Little People, Big World': Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Make Major Property Purchase

✖

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are prepping for a major move! The Little People, Big World couple revealed Sunday that they and their three children are saying goodbye to their Rock Creek, Oregon home after recently purchasing a new property in their home state of Oregon.

The couple shared the major life update on Instagram, where Jeremy, who along with his twin brother Zach reportedly declined to purchase a plot of Roloff Farms currently for sale, shared two images snapped from their new property. He went on to share with fans that he was "very excited to announce that we've purchased property for our next adventure!" The TLC alum explained that he and his wife had "been searching for a while" and "toured some stunning properties along the way," calling the experience "a journey." A month ago, he said, they "closed on this piece and our trestle is in our backyard! It's a project, but I'm always down for one."

While neither Jeremy nor Audrey revealed any further details about their new home, In Touch Weekly reported on June 9 that the couple purchased the 4,414 square-foot home, which is situated on more than four acres of farm land, for a whopping $1.5 million. Nestled in Hillsboro, Oregon just minutes from where Jeremy grew up on Roloff Farms, the home features four bedrooms – enough for the couple and their children, 4-year-old daughter Ember and sons Bode, 2, and 6-month-old son Bode – and four baths. It also includes a 1,660-square-foot detached building, a three-car garage, and a long wooden deck.

According to Audrey, the home also gives the couple view of a landmark important to their relationship: the very trestle bridge where Jeremy not only asked Audrey to be his girlfriend, but also proposed. Sharing a video montage with pictures of video clips featuring the new property and the trestle, Audrey shared, "After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon... IT. IS. TIME. We bought a farm! And look what's in our backyard. up, that's our trestle." Audrey added that she and her husband have "a lot of work to do to bring our vision to life, but Jer and I are excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality."

Jeremy and Audrey purchased their new property as their other home, which they purchased together before daughter Ember's September 2017 birth, remains on the market. With a $729,999 price tag, the home spans 2,118 square feet and includes four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The home is fully renovated and features light wood flooring throughout, a fireplace in the living room, and walk-in closets.