Lisa Rinna Defends Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Lingerie Photos From Troll Who Called Them 'Disgusting'

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna came to her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's defense after the 19-year-old shared a new lingerie post last week. An Instagram troll called the photo "disgusting" and asked if Rinna, 57, approves of her daughter sharing the revealing photos. Amelia, whose father is actor Harry Hamlin, also took her relationship with Scott Disick, 37, Instagram public this week.

Back on Feb. 9, Amelia shared a trio of photos modeling Boux Avenue lingerie. "Easy to practice self-love in my [Boux Avenue] designed in London," she wrote in the caption for the sponsored post. The post attracted plenty of praise, but also comments from critics who decided they could tell Amelia what she could or could not post. One person even called out Rinna, asking, "WTF is wrong with u? U like what u see??? Discusting [sic]." Rinna quickly replied. "What is wrong with you? This is my child," Rinna wrote, reports PEOPLE.

This is not the first time Rinna has had to defend her daughter. During the RHOBH reunion, Rinna answered fans who wanted to know how Amelia could afford to rent the $5,700-a-month apartment seen on the show. "It's all her money," Rinna insisted. "I'm not even helping her [with] a thousand dollars." Rinna said her daughter earned the month from modeling work. "Amelia Gray makes more money than all of us," Rinna said. Rinna and Hamlin are also parents to Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22.

Amelia made headlines on her own in November when she was spotted with Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and the father of Kardashian's children. Amelia came close to making the relationship "Instagram Official" in November when she included a photo of Disick when showing the people in her life she is thankful for. Earlier this week, Disick and Amelia proved they are still together, with Disick sharing a photo of the two at a restaurant in his Instagram Story.

Disick and Amelia are reportedly not serious though, a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time," the source explained. "They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun." The source said Amelia "doesn’t want or need a crazy commitment," while Disick likes that things are :low key and easy with her." The couple reportedly rang in the New Year together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They were also seen in Los Angeles together last month. Disick previously dated Sofia Richie, 22.