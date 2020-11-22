Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Reportedly Upset Daughter Amelia Is Dating Scott Disick

✖

Actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are reportedly upset that their 18-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin is dating Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick. Amelia and Disick, 37, were seen walking along the beach in Santa Barbara, California on Nov. 16, with his arm over the model's shoulder. A source close to Rinna said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is concerned for her daughter because of Disick's past.

Rinna is "worried" about Ameilia because of Disick's "baggage," a source told The Sun. "Lisa isn’t going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she’s still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase. But when she does speak about it she’ll keep her cool but really, she’s worried." The source said Hamlin and Rinna are protective of their youngest daughter and do not want her dating someone 18 years older than she is, as well as someone with "so much baggage to be with their baby girl, especially given Amelia's own mental health issues."

The concern for Amelia's health is due to her experience in New York City, where she studied at The New School. During appearances on RHOBH, Amelia discussed her battle with anorexia and her struggles with anxiety while so far from her family. Hamlin also shared her anorexia story with Glamour in 2019. "If I’m being honest, if I hadn’t come out about my eating disorder when I did, I probably would have relapsed," she said at the time.

Amelia and Disick were reportedly seen hanging out at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party before their beach stroll sparked romance rumors. The two have not commented on the situation, but a source told E! News Amelia's parents believe "this is just a phase" for their daughter. Another insider said Disick does not see this as a serious relationship at the moment. "Scott's having a good time," the source explained. "He's getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it's nothing serious. He's having fun with it." Another source who spoke with Us Weekly agreed, adding Disick is "dating around and having fun."

Disick previously dated another young model, 22-year-old Sofia Richie, the daughter of musician Lionel Richie. The two dated for three years before they split for good in August. The Flip It Like Disick star dated Kourtney Kardashian for a decade before breaking up in 2015. He shares three children with Kardashian, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.