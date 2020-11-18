Amelia Hamlin: Meet Lisa Rinna's 19-Year-Old Daughter and Scott Disick's Possible Love Interest

Scott Disick has a new young star on his arm following his breakup from 22-year-old Sofia Richie this summer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was photographed by TMZ cozying up to 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin on a Santa Barbara beach Monday after first being spotted together on Halloween. Rumors that Disick and ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, were reconciling kicked up after the two vacationed together with kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, but it appears to be more of a platonic co-parenting relationship for the time being. With "Skourt" shippers momentarily disappointed, get to know more about Hamlin, her famous parents and her reality TV career.

She Has Famous Parents View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) Hamlin is no stranger to the limelight. The teen's parents are none other than Clash of the Titans icon Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who married in 1997. The couple also shares 22-year-old daughter Delilah, and Hamlin is also father to son Dimitri, 40, whom he shares with ex Ursula Andress.

She's a Model View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) There's more to Hamlin than just a Beverly Hills upbringing. Like RHOBH kids before her, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hamlin has kicked off a modeling career of her own. She previously was signed to IMG, but in June 2020 signed with Women 360 Management in New York. According to WWD, Gina Barone, president of Women 360 Management, said the agency looked forward to taking Hamlin's career "to the next level and for the endless possibilities awaiting this very special young woman."

She's in College View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) In addition to her modeling career, Hamlin is also taking classes as a college student at The New School in New York City. In August 2019, Hamlin left her Los Angeles hometown and moved into her first NYC apartment, which was way more deluxe than any dorm room. Rinna previously revealed on RHOBH that her youngest was studying "nutrition, wellness and psychology" at school.

She's Open About Her Eating Disorder View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) Hamlin has been open about her struggle with an eating disorder, revealing in 2018 that she had been dealing with anorexia for years, but was working on "loving herself" and her body ever since her family had an intervention for her. "Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight," she wrote on Instagram two years ago. "Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself."

She Has Experience on TV View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) Hamlin has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her mother and the rest of their family since the soap star joined the Bravo show's cast in 2014. In July, she shot down speculation that she was appearing on the series against her will after initially saying on social media she was "forced" to appear on RHOBH by her mom. "CAN EVERYONE PLEASE CALM DOWN AND STOP!!! My mom is so so amazing. She 'encouraged' me to be on the show in my opinion," she wrote on Instagram. "I was 12 and didn't know what it was going to be like. I'm so glad that she encouraged me to do so. I've been able to touch so many souls with my story." The young star continued, "I should have said ENCOURAGED NOT FORCED!!!! THAT WAS THE WRONG CHOICE OF WORDS. All I was trying to say was that I'm not just on this show for a f—ing story line you guys chill."

She's Hung Out With Scott Before View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) Hamlin and Disick's beach hang was not the first time the two have been seen in public together. The possible couple was first spotted together at a Halloween party on Oct. 31, where the KUWTK star was dressed as Jim Carrey's character from Ace Ventura and the model sported a candy bra, pink shorts and a neon wig. Just a week later, Disick and Hamlin shared similar photos to their Instagram Stories while at dinner in Montecito, California.