Amelia Hamlin Says She's 'Thankful' for Scott Disick Amid Romance Rumors

Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, shared a slew of photos and videos showing people she is thankful for on Thanksgiving. One photo the 19-year-old model posted on her Instagram Story included Scott Disick, whom she has been romantically linked to. Disick, 37, and Hamlin were first seen together at the beach in Santa Barbara, California on Nov. 16, after reportedly hanging out together at Kylie Jenner's Halloween party.

Hamlin's Instagram Story included clips with her famous parents, her sister Delilah Blue Hamlin, and her friends, all of whom she is thankful for. One photo featured Rinna, with Hamlin adding the caption, "Thankful for the best family ever love you." The last photo Hamlin shared was a beach selfie with Disick popping into the frame. "Thankful 4 these ppl," Hamlin wrote.

Hamlin and Disick were seen together at Jenner's Halloween party, which doubled as Jenner's birthday party in late October. They also shared photos of their meals at the same restaurant in Montecito, California on their Instagram Stories a week later, reports Us Weekly. On Nov. 16, photos of the two at a Santa Barbara beach surfaced, with Disick wrapping his arm around her shoulder.

Since then, sources close to the couple have described the relationship as casual. "Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment," one source told Us Weekly. "He's dating around and having fun." An E! News source said Disick is just "having a good time" and is "getting to know" Hamlin. The source said they are "spending a lot of time together, but it's nothing serious."

Meanwhile, sources close to Hamlin's parents said they are not thrilled about the relationship. Disick is 18 years older than Hamlin and just got out of a relationship with another young model. He previously dated Sofia Richie, the 22-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie, for three years. Hamlin's parents reportedly hope she is going through a phase.

"Lisa isn’t going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she’s still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase," a source told The Sun of Rinna last week. "But when she does speak about it, she’ll keep her cool but really, she’s worried." The source went on to add that Hamlin and Rinna are protective of their daughter and are cocerned about her dating someone with "so much baggage."