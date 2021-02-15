Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Go Instagram Official for Valentine's Day

✖

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin marked their first Valentine's Day together by making their relationship Instagram official. Saturday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and model daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, 19, posed together in a pair of snapshots shared to his Instagram Story while enjoying dinner out in Miami.

"Why so serious?" the reality star captioned the first photo of the two looking at the camera deadpan, adding, "Just kiddin," to the second photo, in which the two are laughing while Disick drapes his hand around the back of his girlfriend's chair. Sunday, Disick and his girlfriend were spotted taking in a beach day for Valentine's Day, holding hands and walking along the beach in paparazzi photos.

Disick and Hamlin sparked dating rumors back in October after attending a Halloween party together but lent more credence to the speculation in November when Hamlin added the KUWTK star's name to a list of people she was "thankful" for while celebrating Thanksgiving. The two rang in 2021 together in Mexico as well, but Saturday's photos were the first the pair posted themselves on social media.

Over the summer, Disick split from his girlfriend Sofia Richie after three years together. The daughter of Lionel Richie stuck with Disick as he attended a Colorado rehab to address "past traumas," his attorney confirmed at the time, but the two split shortly after his exit. Briefly reconciling, Richie and Disick split for good in August. KUWTK fans speculated after the split that Disick might be getting back together with ex Kourtney Kardashian, whom he dated from 2006 to 2015 and shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, as the two traded flirty comments on Instagram and even vacationed together, but no romantic developments came from the flirtations.

Now, Kardashian is dating Travis Barker, E! News reports, evolving a longtime friendship into a "low-key" romance. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic," an insider shared.

"Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney," they continued. "The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."