Lindsie Chrisley Responds to Estranged Dad Todd Chrisley's Comments on Her Divorce

✖

Lindsie Chrisley has something to say about estranged father Todd Chrisley's comments on her split from husband Will Campbell. The Chrisley Knows Best alum addressed her father's emotional Instagram post about the end of her marriage of nine years on Thursday's Coffee Convos episode, saying that she had "many feelings" about what he had written.

"As you all know, I shared that I was going through a divorce and this has been something that has weighed heavily on me and my emotional state for some time now and it has been very, very freeing to be able to share that," she read from a statement. As she was "processing" sharing something so personal publicly, Lindsie said it was brought to her attention that Todd had posted something on Instagram, which there was "no way for [her] to see" because she is "blocked" on social media by her father.

"I have many feelings about this, but part of my growth process is that I need to process those feeling before speaking on them because — as we've talked about on here before — part of my homework and therapy for some time now has been disengagement," she explained. "I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other's numbers." Lindsie said her attorney is also in contact with her fathers, adding that she has "reached out privately" and felt "certain" that their legal teams would be in communication with one another soon.

Lindsie announced on Instagram on July 27 that she and Campbell were getting a divorce after nine years, writing that they had the "greatest respect & love for one another" and were "so grateful" for their time together. Not long after, Todd shared a message to his Instagram addressed to "you know who you are," writing, "I'm here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child."

"There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less," the reality personality continued, promising to "protect" her from anything and anyone who tries to "harm" her or her reputation. "I am stronger than depression and anxiety. I am braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me," he wrote. "I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I'm sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!"