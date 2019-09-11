Lindsie Chrisley Says Family’s Tax Evasion Case and Sex Tape Scandal Has ‘Literally Wrecked My Life’

Lindsie Chrisley is getting real about the effect the tax evasion charges facing parents Todd and Julie Chrisley has had on her, as well as the cheating and sex tape accusations leveled against her. In a sneak peek of her upcoming Coffee Convos podcast with Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, shared by E! News, Lindsie reveals how devastating its all been for her since charges were filed against the Chrisley Knows Best stars last month.

“What’s been done to me in the media and what has literally wrecked my life for the past two and a half weeks,” she said in the clip, admitting she doesn’t know much about the financial crimes of which her parents are accused.

“To be perfectly honest, the years that were covered in the indictment, most of those years I was not in communication with my parents. So a lot of the years from like early on that they covered, I was in college so I wasn’t even like living at home,” she continued. “And through college, I don’t know if I’ve shared my whole story or not, but through college I didn’t talk to my parents.”

“So I definitely like would’ve had no knowledge of anything. And then in the later years that were covered, I believe that I was like already leaving the [Chrisley Knows Best] show,” she added. “So I also wouldn’t have had any knowledge of like some of that stuff either.”

Both Julie and Todd have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and Lindie insists it hasn’t been her who has “aired any dirty laundry” when it comes to their legal battles.

“I just find it a little ironic that there is some blame game things going on and I just really had no involvement in that,” she said. “I just really don’t appreciate it. I personally don’t think that the statements that were made were in good taste and people have to understand like what led me to this point.”

Things got even more complicated when TMZ obtained a police report with the Georgia Sheriff’s Office that Lindsie had filed in July, accusing her dad and brother Chase of harassing her, threatening to release a sex tape of her and The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes if she didn’t agree to lie about a situation related to their legal issues.

Both Todd and Chase have denied the allegations, with Todd saying in an episode of Chrisley Confessions, “She will always be my daughter, that will never change. She is my first-born child, and she is loved, and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it’s true or not. She is forgiven.”

Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images