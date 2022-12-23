Lindsie Chrisley Gets Emotional Over Christmas Without Her Son

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about spending Christmas with her son following her divorce from ex-husband Will Campbell. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter took to Instagram Friday to share a video featuring her and her 10-year-old son Jackson, as well as the Christmas decorations in her home.

It won't be a normal Christmas for Chrisley, however, as she will spend this year without her child, who will celebrate with his father. "As I've tried my best to emotionally prepare for this, I'm a big believer nothing can prepare you for waking up on Christmas morning without your child," she wrote in the caption. "We've experienced a lot of change, a ton of heartache, bittersweet moments, and some sweet ones."

Chrisley went on to share a quote stressing how important it is to enjoy all of the good things in life. "Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets. So, love the people who treat you right and forget about the ones who don't," the quote read. "And believe that everything happens for a reason... if you get a chance – take it; if it changes your life – let it. Nobody said that it would be easy... They just promised it would be worth it." ⁣

Chrisley noted that some of the most special ornaments on her Christmas tree might "mean nothing to you, but splitting special things like this through my divorce was devastating to me. Collecting ornaments from trips we took as a family and special things Jackson made us are treasures I'll hold on to forever." Chrisley and Campbell announced they had split in July 2021 after nine years of marriage, and the former couple finalized their divorce in October 2021.

Chrisley did get to spend Thanksgiving with Jackson and previously shared that she will be spending Christmas with her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. Todd and Julie were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, with Julie also racking up a conviction for wire fraud. In November, the two were officially sentenced to prison time – Todd to 12 years and 16 months probation and Julie to seven years and 16 months probation. The reality personalities were ordered to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17, despite their ongoing appeal.