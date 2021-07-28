'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Reveals Divorce

✖

Lindsie Chrisley announces she and her husband of 9 years Will Campbell are splitting up via Instagram. "While one door closes, another opens," Lindsie wrote to her over 600,000 followers on Tuesday (July 27). "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

"Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead and a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family," the Chrisley Knows Best star continued. E! News reports that the podcast host will go into detail regarding the break-up on an upcoming episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with cohost Kailyn Lowry.

Fans have speculated that there was trouble in paradise for the two after the reality star left a few cryptic posts on her social media. Though, her Valentine's Day post (the last photo she posted with her then-husband) was a bit confusing for fans to follow. "I believe that love is the most amazing thing in life. It is what makes us human & what makes life worth living. Nothing else truly matters," she wrote. "We all have different love stories & it's not always easy, but I'm committed to leading with love—no matter where life takes us."

Lindsie and Will began dating in 2009 and ran away to elope in 2012 –– which was a point of contention between her and her father Todd Chrisley. Lindsie first filed for divorce in 2016 before reconciling with her ex. She eventually separated herself from the rest of the Chrisley family and the reality TV series. She opened up again about she and Will's relationship earlier in July, sharing that she's looking forward to co-parenting as they move to a new home. "Change can be so scary, but you know what is scarier? Allowing fear to stop you from growing, evolving & progressing," she wrote on Instagram. "My therapist told me the other day, 'There are seasons in life. Don't ever let anyone try to deny you the joy of one season because they believe you should stay in another season. Listen to yourself. Trust your instincts. Keep your prospective.' I'm gonna do just that."