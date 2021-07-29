'Chrisley Knows Best': Todd and Chase Chrisley Speak out on Lindsie's Divorce, Bar Altercation

✖

Todd Chrisley is weighing in on estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley's divorce from Will Campbell. A day after Lindsie announced she had split from her husband of nine years, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch shared on his Chrisley Confessions podcast that he had recently learned about the breakup, and while he had previously promised to respect his daughter's wish for privacy, had been asked by fans to comment on what was going on.

"I'm going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted," he shared. "I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests." Having experienced his own divorce in the '90s from first wife Teresa Terry, Todd said he hoped none of his kids would have the same path, especially due to what the split "did to Lindsie and [son] Kyle."

Todd had nothing bad to say about Campbell, calling his son-in-law a "good provider to my daughter and to my grandson" with a family that has been "very supportive" to the best of his "very limited" knowledge. The 9-year-old Jackson is very close with Campbell's parents, and Todd said he hoped the two exes would be able to maintain that for their son so there would be "as little disruption as possible."

Lindsie and her family still remain estranged, with Todd saying their communication was limited to "some kind of tabloid story or what have you." That's for the best, he continued, because there "can't be fighting when there is no communication." The reality star questioned, "I don't understand how all these kids can come from the same household, be given the same thing and they love the same, and then you have one that loathes all of their other siblings."

Chase explained that even after the allegations that he was blackmailing his sister with a sex tape and a bar altercation this weekend that ended with his friend calling the police on Lindsie, he had nothing but the best intentions for her. "There's obviously been a lot written and a lot talked about that was not true," he said, "but at the end of the day, Lindsie's still my sister and I love her and if she ever needed me I'm a phone call away." Todd reiterated that he wishes the "very best" for Lindsie. "I pray for all of my children every day, every night before I got to bed, every morning when I raise my head. So I will continue to do so," he said.