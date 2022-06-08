Todd and Julie Chrisley Reveal If They'll Appeal Guilty Verdict

✖

Todd and Julie Chrisley will be "pursuing an appeal" after being found guilty of fraud and tax evasion after a two-week trial. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are currently awaiting a sentence of up to 30 years in prison after being convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud on June 7. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Todd's attorney, Bruce Morris, told TMZ after the verdict was handed down, "We are disappointed in the verdict. We plan an appeal." This sentiment was echoed later by the couple's lawyer Steve Friedberg, who told PEOPLE, "Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated."

"They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley," Friedberg continued. Jurors began their deliberations Friday and announced their verdict Tuesday. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled, and the Chrisleys will reportedly remain on home detention until that hearing. According to Insider, the reality personalities' former lawyer, Peter Tarantino, was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.

The USA Network stars were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, all of which they denied at the time. The indictment accused the Chrisleys of creating false documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans in order to fund their lavish lifestyles. Then, the couple filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying more than $20 million that they owed.

The Chrisleys previously were cleared of a state tax evasion charge in Georgia in October 2019, but still faced federal charges. The federal trial against the couple kicked off in Atlanta on May 16, as the Chrisleys lived in the Georgia city for years before moving their family to Nashville. The ninth season of Chrisley Knows Best returns for more episodes on June 23 after a hiatus. Season 10 has already been ordered by the network.