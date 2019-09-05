Lindsie Chrisley’s Husband Will Seeks ‘Healing’ Amid Josh Murray, Robby Hayes Affair Allegations

Lindsie Chrisley and her husband Will Campbell are on a mission to work on their marriage. The two talked about “healing” after Chrisley’s estranged father, Todd Chrisley, accused her of having affairs with Bachelor Nation’s Josh Murray and Robby Hayes.

In a sneak peak of Chrisley’s Coffee Convos podcast with Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry, she discusses Will’s reaction to her new fascination with crystals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I texted Will a picture of us sitting here…and he was like, ‘What are you doing?’ and I was like, ‘Podcasting,’ and I sent him a picture because it’s easier to send a picture than a text,” the 29-year-old explained, as reported by Us Weekly. “So he was like, ‘Are those crystals?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they are,’ and then he was like, ‘Wait, what are those for?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t really know, but they feel good,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, well, I need some healing.’ And I go, ‘Well, what kind of healing do you need?’”

She added that the crystals are “for basically, like, healing wounds from your past and to be able to move forward.”

Chrisley also mentioned her reality TV star father during the podcast while talking about her upcoming 30th birthday. “I feel like my dad might have gone through, like, a crisis when he turned 30,” she said. “I feel like h was sad when he was turning 30…I definitely remember that.”

Lowry, 27, chimed in, “I heard sex is amazing in your 30s.”

Chrisley made headlines last month when Todd, 50, claimed she cheated on Campbell with Murray, 35, and Hayes, 30.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” Todd said in a statement at the time. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother [Chase Chrisley] of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

Meanwhile, Lindsie alleged in a police report that her Chrisley Knows Best father and stepbrother tried to extort her with the alleged sex tape “to lie about an incident.” Todd’s claims about her alleged affairs came two days after he and wife Julie Chrisley, who is not Lindsie’s biological mother, were indicted on tax evasion charges. They pleaded not guilty.

Hayes set the record straight on an August episode of the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast. “We did not make a sex tape,” he said. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

Murray reacted by telling E! News that he and Lindsie “have been friends for years.”